Madhya Pradesh: NSA Imposed against All Five Accused in Minor's Gang-Rape Case in Shahdol

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh police imposed the National Security Act (NSA) against all five accused involved in the gang-rape of a 15-year-old girl in Shahdol district, an official said on Friday. The crime occurred under the jurisdiction of Kotwali police station on Monday evening (May 6) when the victim and her friend were coming from coaching.

The accused intercepted them, held the victim's friend hostage and violated the minor. The police arrested the accused on Wednesday (May 8). According to the police, the accused have been identified as Aishwarya Gupta (36), Kailash Panika (29) Mohamad Afzal Ansari (28), Sahil Qureshi (22) and Mohammad Sameem (18).

Shahdol Collector, Tarun Bhatnagar told ANI, "The crime that occurred on May 6 in the district was extremely inhumane. Shahdol police registered a case under IPC section 376, POCSO Act and other relevant sections into the matter. District Superintendent of Police (SP) proposed action to be taken under NSA after which, the matter was heard and NSA has been imposed against all five accused."

All the five accused have been sent to jail, the collector added. Earlier, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Dinesh Chandra Sagar told ANI, "The unfortunate incident occurred on Monday evening, May 6. The minor victim was coming from a coaching class with her friend and they were intercepted by five people. The accused took them towards a forest area, took the victim's friend hostage and violated the girl."

After committing the crime, the accused fled from the spot. The victim lodged a complaint at Kotwali police station and an immediate FIR was registered into the matter. An SIT (special investigation team) was constituted and began a search to nab the accused, Sagar said. Later on Wednesday, the team arrested all the five accused, the officer added.