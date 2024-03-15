Farmers to Collect Ashes of Deceased Farmer Shubkaran in Punjab; To Embark on 'Kalash Yatra'

Chandigarh: Amid the ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' march, farmers across the country will will collect the ashes of young Punjab farmer Shubkaran, who died during clashes with police on Feb 21 during the farmers' movement on the Khanuri border in Haryana and embark on the 'Kalash Yatra' which will pass through many states.

Farmer leaders of the United Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan-Mazdoor Morcha will reach Ballo village in Bathinda on Friday March 15, where they will collect the ashes of native farmer Shubkaran Singh. The farmers will embark on the Kalash Yatra, which will be taken out in many states including Haryana and Punjab. Farmer leaders have also announced that plaques and black flags will be displayed in the name of 'Shaheed Shubhkaran Singh' and other martyrs of Kisan Andolan-2 against the BJP and BJP alliance.

Youth Asked to reach Shambhu border: It is noteworthy that March 15 is the 32nd day of the Kisan Andolan on the call of the United Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan-Mazdur Morcha. Thousands of farmers are standing on the Dabwali border of Haryana-Punjab bordering Shambhu-Khanuri to press for their demands from the government. Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher has appealed to the youth across the country to reach the Shambhu border on the martyrdom day of Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh, which is commemorated on March 23.

Martyrdom Event to be Celebrated in Haryana: The farmers' front has announced to take out the Kalash Yatra by bringing the urn of ashes from the village of the young farmer Shubkaran in other states including Haryana and Punjab. It has also been said that the martyrdom ceremony will be held on March 22 in Hisar and on March 31 in Mohra Anaj Mandi of Ambala.

Nine people have died so far during the ongoing farmers' Delhi Chalo march. These include three policemen. Farmers are sticking to a number of other demands, including a law to guarantee the Minimum Support Price. So far four rounds of talks between the farmer leaders and the government have failed to break the ice. Farmers say that they will remain on strike until their demands are met.