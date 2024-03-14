Delhi Police in a Tizzy as Farmers Throng National Capital for Mahapanchayat Today

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' march of the farmers, a large number of farmers are thronging Delhi to participate in the Mahapanchayat of farmers at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital on March 14 with authorities scaling up security at the railway stations.

Sources said that farmers have been continuously reaching Delhi by trains since Wednesday for the Mahapanchayat. It is learnt that thousands of farmers are marching from different states towards the national capital to participate in the Kisan Mahapanchayat. A large number of farmers have started reaching Ramlila Maidan in Delhi in their own vehicles, said the sources.

A large crowd of farmers was seen at the railway stations on Wednesday night itself.

Security Beefed Up: According to railway officials, Railways is already aware of the agitation by farmer organizations. Accordingly, in a bid to avoid damage to railway property owing to any kind of agitation or demonstration at railway stations, a strong police force has been deployed for security at the railway stations in the national capital, sources said.

Security arrangements have been tightened at almost all the railway stations of the capital. According to railway officials, civil police personnel including GRP, RPF have been deployed at New Delhi, Old Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Anand Vihar, Tilak Bridge and other railway stations as a precautionary measure to deal with a possible law and order situation.

Delhi Police Advises Against Visiting Ramlila Maidan: Police sources said that a large number of farmers are reaching Ramlila Maidan in Delhi in their vehicles, which are being parked on the roads around Ramlila Maidan. This has given apprehensions about heavy traffic gridlocks in the area. An advisory by the Delhi Police said that in order to avoid traffic jam, people should avoid going towards Ramlila Maidan.