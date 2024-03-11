Farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' March Enters Day 27

Chandigarh: The farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest march to press for their various issues entered its 27th day on Monday March 11. Farmers from across the country are sitting on dharna for their rights at different places, while thousands of farmers of Haryana-Punjab states are standing on Shambhu and Khanuri border.

So far, eight people have died in the renewed farmers' stir including five farmers and three policemen.

Four Rounds of Unsuccessful Meetings: It is to be noted that the farmers are adamant on their demands, including a law to guarantee the minimum support price. Four rounds of talks held between the farmers' leaders and the government ahead of the movement have been unsuccessful. The farmers say that they will remain on strike until their demands are met.

'Efforts to Weaken Farmers': On Sunday March 10, farmers launched a 'Rail Roko' movement from 12 noon to 4 pm in several states including Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The protesting farmers said that until the government listens to them, they will have to give such calls, “because some people are trying to weaken this movement of the farmers”.

“We are strengthening our foundation and now the number of farmers will be increased at Dabwali border in the coming days and the farmers will also meet soon for the next course of action,” the farmers said.

Farmers' Stir Continues: It may be mentioned that farmers started the march to Delhi on February 13 at 10 am. Farmers from Punjab reached the Shambhu border on the evening of February 12. On the morning of February 13, they tried to break the barricading of the Haryana Police. In response, the police fired tear gas shells and fired rubber bullets.

A young farmer from Punjab's Bathinda also died in the clashes between the farmers and the police. Like Shambhu, the situation on the border between Khanuri and Dabwali also remains critical. The farmers said that the next course of action will be announced in the next meeting.