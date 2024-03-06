Farmers Protest: 'Delhi Chalo' March Resumes; Commuters Must Prepare for Traffic Jams, Says Police

New Delhi: Tikri, Singhu, Ghazipur borders have been put on high alert on Wednesday morning after the umbrella bodies that are spearheading the farmers' agitation, had called on farmers across the country to reach Delhi. Police have been carrying out rigorous checks on vehicles at the Tikri border and Singhu border, leading to long lines at both points.

In morning, a huge jam was already witnessed at Delhi-Haryana's Singhu border as farmers started gathering there, according to reports. The Delhi Police said it will continue to keep a strict vigil at the Tikri, Singhu, and the Ghazipur borders, as well as railway and metro stations and bus stands.

"We have stepped up security at all three borders. However, we are not shutting any border or route but vehicle checking will take place," an officer said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Jimmy Chiram said force is already deployed at the Delhi-Haryana border. "We are keeping a tab on the situation in the wake of this call given by the farmers."

Additional police and paramilitary forces have been deployed at railway and metro stations and bus stands as the farmers would also be coming in public transport like trains and buses. "Section 144 is already imposed in Delhi. We will not allow any gathering or assembly anywhere here," the officer said.

The call was made by farmer leaders Sarwan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal. The two have also called for a four-hour countrywide 'rail roko' agitation on March 10 in support of several of their demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price for crops.

On the other hand, the United Kisan Morcha (SKM) has outlined the Mahapanchayat to be held at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on March 14. The event, named Kisan-Mazdur Mahapanchayat, is expected to witness farmers from all over the country.

There have been multiple round of talks between the Centre and the farmer union leaders. During the last round of talks, the panel of three Union ministers made an offer to buy five crops -- moong dal, urad dal, tur dal, maize, and cotton -- from farmers at MSP for five years through central agencies. However, the protesting farmers turned down the demand and returned to their protest sites.