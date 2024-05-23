Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: YouTuber Contacted Snake Charmers Through Virtual Number, Police Say

New Delhi/Noida: Popular YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav, who is currently out on bail in the snake venom case, used a virtual number on the Internet to contact snake charmers, police said in the charge sheet.

The Noida Police recently filed a 1200-page charge sheet against Elvish Yadav and seven others in connection with allegations ranging from snake smuggling to organising rave parties. It can be recalled that Yadav was arrested on March 17 by the police along with five others and booked under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and Section 120A (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code following a complaint by an animal welfare body called People for Animals (PFA) in November last year.

But Yadav was granted bail by Gautam Buddha Nagar District Court five days after his arrest even as police arrested two more suspects identified as Ishwar and Vinay, residents of Haryana and said to be known to Elvish.

According to the charge sheet filed, police had asked a total of 121 questions to Elvish Yadav related to the case and he answered most of the questions in yes or no. Elvish has denied the allegations against him over organizing rave parties or supplying snake venom at the parties.

The charge sheet further said that Elvish told police that he is not at all afraid of snakes, big lizards or any other creature and likes to catch, hug and touch cobra, krait and other species of snakes. The YouTuber however said that he does not have direct contact with any snake charmer.

According to the charge sheet, Elvish Yadav used to use the virtual number 1251301 on the Internet through which he contacted the snake charmers.

The Noida Police has termed the statement of accused Rahul as a major basis regarding Elvish Yadav's role in the case.