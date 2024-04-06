Noida Police files 1200-page chargesheet against YouTuber Elvish Yadav

author img

By ANI

Published : Apr 6, 2024, 2:24 PM IST

Updated : Apr 6, 2024, 2:35 PM IST

Noida Police files chargesheet against YouTuber Elvish Yadav

Noida police file chargesheet against YouTuber Elvish Yadav and seven others for alleged involvement in snake smuggling and organising rave parties. The chargesheet reveals Elvish's connection with snake charmers and the recovery of a poisonous snake and venom.

Noida (Uttar Pradesh): Noida police have filed a chargesheet against popular YouTuber and Big Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav and seven others in connection with allegations ranging from snake smuggling to organising rave parties.

The 1200-page chargesheet stated that Elvish was in touch with snake charmers and that a poisonous snake and 20 millilitres of venom from the Krait species were also recovered from the location, according to DCP Noida.

The DCP stated, "In November last year, the PFA organization filed an FIR against six people including Elvish. The FIR was registered against six people including Elvish Yadav in Noida Sector 49 police station for allegedly supplying snake venom suspected to be used as a recreational drug at a rave party in Noida."

The case was transferred from Noida's Sector 49 police station to Sector 20 police station on the orders of Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissioner Lakshmi Singh. He was arrested on March 17 by the police along with five others and all were charged under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and Section 120A (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Elvish was granted bail by Gautam Buddha Nagar District Court five days after his arrest. Later, the police arrested two more suspects in the case who were identified as Ishwar and Vinay, both residents of Haryana and said to be known to Elvish.

READ MORE

  1. Elvish Shares Cryptic Post after Fresh FIR for 'Illegally' Using Snakes in Video and Manisha Fiasco
  2. Bigg Boss OTT-2 Winner Elvish Yadav Granted Bail in Assault Case
  3. Content Creator Elvish Gets Bail From Gurugram Court in Assault Case
Last Updated :Apr 6, 2024, 2:35 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Home-Cooked Veg Thali Price Rose By 7% And Non-Veg-Thali Declined By 7% Y-O-Y In March

With Crew, Tabu yet Again Affirms Her Three-decade Reign of Versatility

Attacks on the CPEC are an Embarrassment

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.