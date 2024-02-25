Dewatering Work in Silkyara Tunnel Halted, to Start After Expert's Advice

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 6 minutes ago

The dewatering work inside the Uttarkashi Silkyara Tunnel of Uttarakhand has been stopped after some SDRF personnel, engineers and workers at the site inspected the pipes inserted through the auger machine for de-watering, sources said.

A landslide on November 12, 2023, in the under-construction Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarakhand, blocked the tunnel opening from the Silkyara side trapping 41 labourers. The de-watering work in Silkaya tunnel has been halted and will start after advice from experts.

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand): The de-watering work inside the Uttarkashi Silkyara Tunnel of Uttarakhand has been stopped after some State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, engineers and workers at the site inspected the pipes inserted through the auger machine for de-watering, sources said on Sunday.

Sources said after the inspection, protective measures were taken inside the tunnel and the de-watering work will start again only after the advice of consultants and experts.

The construction work was halted after the landslide accident in the Silkyara tunnel on the Yamunotri Highway. On January 23, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways permitted the executing agency National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) to start the construction.

Officials associated with the de-watering work said that the work has been stopped and further the experts and consultant will inspect the work done so far.

The construction company entrusted the work to a Swiss and an Australian company to remove the debris inside the tunnel. The company's Public Relations Officer (PRO) Rajesh Panwar said experts from both companies will inspect the landslide debris in the tunnel and present their action plan.

A massive landslide on November 12, 2023, in the under-construction Silkyara Tunnel of Chardham All Weather Road Project blocked the tunnel opening from the Silkyara side trapping the 41 labourers. The labourers were later safely evacuated.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

Read More

  1. Silkyara Tunnel Construction to Restart in 10-15 Days, Centre Gives Approval
  2. Investigation report reveals critical lapses in Silkyara Tunnel accident
  3. 'Rat-hole' miners, heroes of Uttarkashi tunnel rescue operation, honoured by Uttarakhand CM

TAGGED:

Uttarkashi Tunnel CollapsedSilkyara TunnelDewatering Work

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why India’s GDP Growth Rate Is Set to Decline to 6.5 Percent Next Year

'Kidneys on Sale on Telegram': Telangana CID Registers FIR Under Human Organs Transplantation Act

R Ashwin becomes first Indian bowler to take 100 Test wickets against England

Drugs worth Rs 350 Crore seized from Fishing Boat in Gujarat's Veraval port

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.