Silkyara Tunnel Construction to Restart in 10-15 Days, Centre Gives Approval

Uttarkashi: Construction on the Silkyara Tunnel on Yamunotri Highway, which was stalled after a portion of it collapsed trapping 41 workers who were rescued after 17 days, will restart after 10 to 15 days. An approval in this regard has been received from the Centre. The work had been stopped after the collapse and an order from the Central government was awaited for starting the construction work.

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) general manager Colonel Deepak Patil said that the approval for the tunnel construction has been received from the Central Government but the work from the Silkyara end will not start immediately.

"It may take another 10 to 15 days for construction to begin. Prior to restarting construction, some preventive measures would be taken so as to ensure that such an accident does not recur. Construction work is expected to start soon from the Barkot end," Patil said.

On the morning of November 12, 2023 a massive landslide occurred 200 metres ahead of the Silkyara end of the tunnel leading to the entry being blocked. Forty one labourers got trapped inside the tunnel and were finally rescued after a 17-day operation. Construction work had not been resumed after the accident. Presently, 480-metre on the 4.5-km long tunnel is yet to be completed.

A senior official of NHIDCL said that the Centre has issued directives stating that the construction work will be started with utmost care. So, steps are being taken slowly and cautiously so that no accidents happen in future, he said adding that removing the debris from the Silkyara Tunnel is an uphill task. The debris is spread on a radius of 60 to 70 metres about 200 metres ahead of the Silkyara end of the tunnel, he added.

After getting approval from the Centre, a meeting was held between the officials of NHIDCL and the construction company Navayuga in Silkyara. Now, a strategy is being prepared for starting work, the official said.