Defence Mininister Rajnath Singh to Visit Jammu's Udhamapur on Feb 24

Srinagar: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to embark on a crucial visit to the Northern Command Headquarters in Udhampur on February 24, according to official sources. During his visit, the Defence Minister is set to inaugurate a new building at the Command Hospital and engage in discussions with senior Army Commanders to assess the prevailing security situation in the Union Territory.

This visit marks Rajnath Singh's second trip to the Jammu region in two months, underscoring the strategic importance of the area. The Defence Minister's visit follows closely on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tour to Jammu, which is scheduled for February 20.

Sources indicate that Rajnath Singh will receive detailed briefings on the security landscape in Jammu and Kashmir, with a specific focus on the Valley, the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan, and the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China in Eastern Ladakh. The discussions are expected to cover a wide range of issues, including counter-terrorism measures and the overall preparedness of the armed forces.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also slated to visit Jammu on February 20 where he will address a public rally and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several development projects. Among the key projects to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister is the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Vijaypur in Samba, the highest railway bridge in the Reasi district, which will link Kashmir with the rest of the country by the end of the year, the Devika Rejuvenation project at Udhampur, IIM Jammu and the Shahpur Kandi project.

The public rally in Jammu is expected to draw a large crowd, providing an opportunity for the Prime Minister to communicate directly with the people of the region. The development projects slated for inauguration are seen as significant milestones in the government's efforts to boost infrastructure, healthcare and education in Jammu and Kashmir.

