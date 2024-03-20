Dantewada Encounter: Slain Female Naxal Carried Rs 5 Lakh Bounty

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh): In a big revelation, police disclosed the identities and the price rewards on the heads of two Naxalites who were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Tuesday, March 19.

Dantewada ASP Rahul said that the female Naxalite killed in the encounter, Dodi Lakhe alias Madvi Lakhe, Military Platoon No 24 member/Kerlapal KAMS President, had a reward of Rs 5 lakh on her head.

Police sources said that Lakhe was involved in several Naxal incidents with as many as five cases registered against her in both the Dantewada and Sukma districts.

The male Naxalite who has been identified as the President of Gampur Gram, Jantana Sarkar, was a resident of Lachhu. The government had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh on him besides registering a case against him at the Kirandul Police Station.

On March 17, Tuesday, an encounter between the police and Maoists near the Dantewada Bijapur border in the forests of Purangel-Gampur resulted in the deaths of two Naxalites. The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Kirandul Police Station Area.

A combined team of members from several security agencies was out on an anti-Naxal operation when a shootout broke out in the wee hours of the morning in a forest close to Purangel village within the jurisdiction of Kirandul police station, according to Dantewada Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai.

According to him, the operation featured members of the Central Reserve Police Force's 111th, 230th, and 231st battalions as well as the District Reserve Guard, Bastar Fighters, and both state police units.

When the gunshots ceased, the bodies of a male and female Naxalite were found by the authorities at the spot, along with two weapons, explosives, and other materials. Reports also suggested that several other Naxalites were injured during the gunfight.