Two Naxalites Killed in Encounter With Security Personnel in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh): Two Naxalites, including a woman, were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place in a forest near the villages of Purangel and Gampur under the Kirandul police station area in the morning, they said.

Confirming the incident, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai said a joint team of security forces was out on an anti-Naxalite operation which was launched based on inputs about the presence of armed Naxalites in the area. The high-ranked official further said that personnel from the District Reserve Guard, Bastar Fighters, both units of the state police, and the Central Reserve Police Force's 111th, 230th, and 231st battalions, were part of the operation.

"After the exchange of fire stopped, a search operation was conducted. During this, the bodies of a male and female Naxalite were recovered from the scene along with two weapons and some explosives also found from the spot,” Rai added. “The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained, and a search operation is underway in the area,” the SP said. A few other Naxalites were also reported to be injured in the gun battle, he said

In similar operations last week, a Naxalite was killed in Kanker district on March 16, while two were gunned down in Bijapur district on March 15.

