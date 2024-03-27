Dalit Woman Stripped, Paraded Naked in MP's Gautampura by Women of Same Community

Indore: Dalit women in Indore's Gautampura allegedly beat up another woman from the same community and paraded her naked on the road on March 25, Monday.

A video of the purported incident that occurred during the Holi celebrations also surfaced on social media, police said on Wednesday.

Gautampura Police have registered a case against the four accused women under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code after sending them behind the bars. Investigation is underway, police have confirmed.

“On Monday, four women forcibly pulled the victim out of her house, beat her up and humiliated her by stripping her naked in public at Bachhora village of Gautampura police station area,” Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sunil Mehta said.

The accused are said to be relatives of Congress leader Sanjay Singh Maurya. One of the accused was of the notion that the victim was instigating her mother-in-law's animosity toward her.

According to the police officer, she also suspected that the victim had accompanied her mother-in-law to Mandsaur without telling her.

Additional ACP Rupesh Dwivedi said, "Police arrested the women and sent them to jail immediately after the incident. Dalit community leader Manoj Parmar will submit a memorandum to the Inspector-General regarding the case, demanding stringent action against all the accused."