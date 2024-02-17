Suspecting Witchcraft, Elderly Woman in MP's Shivpuri Brutally Attacked, Fed Human Faeces

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking and brutal incident in the Shivpuri district on Friday, members of a family allegedly beat up a woman with shoes and slippers on the suspicion of witchcraft, paraded her naked across the village and filled her mouth with human faeces, police sources said.

She later lodged a case at the Superintendent Office, Shivpuri, along with her husband. Superintendent of Police (SP), Shivpuri Office, Raghuvansh Singh Bhadoria, said, "The victim alleged that on February 16, at 10 am, when she was returning home, a neighbour's family stopped her and accused the woman of witchcraft."

When she refused such claims, everyone allegedly started kicking and punching her and even tore her clothes, police sources said. Then they dragged her across the village and put excreta inside her mouth, the SP added.

The woman has also made serious allegations against the police in her complaint. She said that the villagers were witness to this inhuman and brutal act that was inflicted on her. However, when she complained to the Amola Police Station, the officials wrote a mere report on a plain sheet of paper and sent them away, not taking any serious cognisance of the case.

The woman has accused the police of colluding with the accused. She has filed an application in the SP office demanding action against the accused. The SP in turn has ordered immediate investigation into the matter.