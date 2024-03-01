Woman Paraded Nude in Karnataka's Belagavi District

author img

By PTI

Published : 59 minutes ago

Representative Image (Source IANS)

A video of a woman survivor was allegedly paraded around naked because they questioned the rival for questioning the encroachment of half an acre of their land has surfaced after seven months. A FIR has been filed by the survivor's daughter and an investigation is underway.

Belagavi (Karnataka): The video of a woman who was allegedly paraded nude here around seven months ago has recently gone viral, police said.
Based on the complaint by the survivor's daughter, the police said on Thursday that they have taken up the case for investigation. According to police, the alleged incident occurred on July 31, 2023 when the survivor and her son were beaten up by her rivals for questioning the encroachment of half-an-acre of land on the three acres of land allotted to her by the government.

The accused not only paraded her nude and beat up her family, but also threatened her with dire consequences if she lodged a complaint, the complainant alleged. The matter came to light on Thursday when the survivor's daughter lodged a complaint. Senior officers of the Belagavi district administration have camped in the village to probe it further.

This incident is a reminder of a similar one that took place in Vantamuri village in Belagavi district where a woman was attacked on December 11, 2023 after her son eloped with a girl from his own community.

Read More

  1. The nation is ashamed....: Manipur Governor hands over Rs 10 lakh each to the two women paraded naked
  2. Manipur horror: All four accused remanded to 11-day police custody

TAGGED:

Women paraded nakedBelagavi karnataka

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

Why Nair, Prathap, Krishnan and Shukla will be the world's first "vyomanauts"

Family of Father-Son Duo Shot Dead During Haldwani Violence in Shock, Demands Justice

Bushnell Incident Likely to Have Major Ramification in US Presidential Election

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.