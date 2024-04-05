Jharkhand: Contractual Employee Killed After Hot Slag Falls on Him in Tata Steel Plant

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand): A 27-year-old contractual employee died after hot slag fell on him while working at Tata Steel plant in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur on Friday morning.

The employee, identified as Bablu, was engaged by Abstract Engineering Contract Company.

According to other employees, the incident took place when Bablu was working in LD-1 of the plant early this morning. Suddenly, hot slag fell on him and he fell on the ground. The other employees rushed to help Bablu, who had already suffered severe burn injuries. A chaos ensued in the plant following the incident.

Bablu was rushed to Tata Main Hospital (TMH). Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. His family members have been informed about the incident.

On getting information about the accident, several senior officials reached the spot and spoke to the employees who were present when the incident took place.

Tata Steel Corporate Communication has confirmed the incident and expressed grief over it. It said that investigations are on to ascertain how and why the incident occurred. Efforts are on to find out how the negligence occurred, it added.

"The company is fully committed to the safety of all its employees and people associated with the company. In this hour of grief, the company stands with the family of the deceased," the corporate communication informed.