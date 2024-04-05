Jharkhand: Contractual Employee Killed After Hot Slag Falls on Him in Tata Steel Plant

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 5, 2024, 1:19 PM IST

Contractual Employee Killed After Hot Slag Falls on Him in Tata Steel Plant in Jamshedpur

Bablu (27) was working at the plant when hot slag fell on him leaving him with severe burn injuries. He was admitted to TMH but died during treatment.

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand): A 27-year-old contractual employee died after hot slag fell on him while working at Tata Steel plant in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur on Friday morning.

The employee, identified as Bablu, was engaged by Abstract Engineering Contract Company.

According to other employees, the incident took place when Bablu was working in LD-1 of the plant early this morning. Suddenly, hot slag fell on him and he fell on the ground. The other employees rushed to help Bablu, who had already suffered severe burn injuries. A chaos ensued in the plant following the incident.

Bablu was rushed to Tata Main Hospital (TMH). Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. His family members have been informed about the incident.

On getting information about the accident, several senior officials reached the spot and spoke to the employees who were present when the incident took place.

Tata Steel Corporate Communication has confirmed the incident and expressed grief over it. It said that investigations are on to ascertain how and why the incident occurred. Efforts are on to find out how the negligence occurred, it added.

"The company is fully committed to the safety of all its employees and people associated with the company. In this hour of grief, the company stands with the family of the deceased," the corporate communication informed.

Read more

  1. Jharkhand: DRDA staffer dies due to denial of treatment and salary for 10 months
  2. Debt-ridden private bank employee dies by suicide after killing wife and sons
  3. UP: Three, including IPS officer booked, in female banker's suicide case

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Home-Cooked Veg Thali Price Rose By 7% And Non-Veg-Thali Declined By 7% Y-O-Y In March

With Crew, Tabu yet Again Affirms Her Three-decade Reign of Versatility

Attacks on the CPEC are an Embarrassment

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.