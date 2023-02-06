Ranchi (Jharkhand): An Assistant Statistical Officer of DRDA in Jharkhand's Garhwa district died allegedly due to denial of timely treatment for his disease here on Sunday. His family failed to take him to Delhi for better treatment due to a delay in his salary payment for over 10 months. The deceased employee of District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) was identified as Samar Prakash.

A perturbed DRDA employee tweeted about the incident, highlighting the plight of DRDA workers who have not received their salary for the last 10 months. He also tagged Chief Minister Hemat Soren in this tweet.

Jharkhand DRDA Employees Union said, "Samar Prakash joined DRDA in 2011. He fell ill while going to Vellore for his treatment of a lung infection on January 21. He was treated by a railway doctor and was later admitted to a private hospital in Sambalpur on January 22. DRDA along with Deputy Development Commissioner (DDC) arranged Rs 5 lakhs for Samar's treatment there. Doctors advised taking Samar to Delhi for better treatment. But due to lack of money, he died on Sunday."

Also read: Assam man dies after fellow passenger pushes him from running train in Kerala

The union further said, "DRDA employees are facing hardships due to delays in salary payment. The death of our employee due to lack of money has deeply saddened us. The DRDA Association has demanded a job and an aid of Rs 20 lakhs to the wife of the deceased." State Rural Development Minister Alamgir Alam said, "arrears of 10 months will be paid to the kin of the deceased within one month."