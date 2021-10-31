Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): The Ayodhya police has registered a case under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code, against IPS Ashish Tiwari and two others in connection with the suicide case of a female banker of the Punjab National bank based on a complaint lodged by the father of the deceased. He has said in his complaint that his daughter was being harassed by the three persons, hence, she resorted to the extreme step.

A female banker, Shraddha Gupta, at Sahanganj in Faizabad was found dead in her rented accommodation on Saturday. She was reportedly found hanging with a suicide note purportedly written by her pointing fingers at three people, including and IPS officer Ashish Tiwari and other police personnel.

Ritesh Gupta, brother of the deceased lady bank officer, said that since last night he was trying to reach out to his sister, but she didn't respond. He further added that when she didn't call back in the morning, they informed the landlord after which the whole incident came to light.

According to police, Gupta had joined the bank in 2015 as a clerk and she cleared departmental exams and got promoted. She was posted at Faizabad since 2018.

They said Gupta, who was unmarried, was from the Rajajipuram locality of Lucknow and used to occasionally visit her family.

Police also said they have found a note in which she had blamed a police officer, a constable and a private person for resorting to the extreme step.

It was not immediately clear what she has accused them of. The body has been sent for postmortem and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav demanded a high-level probe in the issue.

"The way the female PNB employee in Ayodhya had cast direct accusations at police personnel in her suicide note is a bitter truth about the poor law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh. It is a very serious issue that even an IPS officer's name is surfacing in this. There should be a high-level judicial inquiry," he tweeted.