Chennai: A private bank employee allegedly killed his wife and two sons and then committed suicide in Chennai on Sunday. A native of Coimbatore, Manikandan (36), lived in Perungudi with his family.

According to sources, Manikandan was severely debt-ridden and had been skipping work for the last two months which led to frequent fights between the couple.

On Saturday, the couple again got into a heated argument. Angered by the issue, Manikandan killed his wife and two kids and later committed suicide.

After being intimated about the incident, Thoraipakkam police officials went to the spot and sent the bodies to Royapettah Government Hospital for Post-mortem. A case has also been filed in the matter.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that Manikandan took the drastic step due to his debts. The investigation also said that he had lost money through online gambling.

Further investigation is underway.