Congress to Hold State-Level-Convention in Samrala Assembly Constituency Today

Ludhiana (Punjab): The Congress on Sunday will hold a state-level convention in the Samrala Assembly Constituency of Ludhiana, preceded by its national president Mallikarjun Kharge. Sources said that the Grand Old party has already prepared a list of more than 38,000 workers who would participate in the event.

Sources have claimed that this convention might be Congress's poll bugle ahead of the Lok Sabha elections much like the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which held a grand meeting in Khanna's Dana Mandi, where door-to-door campaigning of ration schemes was conducted by the Kejriwal-led party.

Both the AAP and the Congress insisted that negotiations over their alliance for the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi were proceeding as planned, hours after AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal said that his party will contest alone in Punjab.

Congress leaders have been conducting meetings at the mandal level to unite their workers. In Ludhiana as well, Ravneet Bittu, Bharat Bhushan Ashu and District President Sanjay Talwar had frequenting Mandal Presidents to strengthen its lower-level cadre in the Lok Sabha elections for some time now.

It is only after these meetings that the state-level convention is being organised today with party workers arriving from Moga, Fatehgarh Sahib, and Jalandhar. However, the question remains if former Congress president, Navjot Singh Sidhu will attend the convention or not.

Due to absence of Sidhu from party workers, Congress's provincial leadership has registered an official complaint to state in-charge, Devendra Yadav. Yadav, inturn has informed the High Command about the Sidhu's activities.