Congress to Curtail Rahul Gandhi's Yatra, Focus on Ensuing Lok Sabha Polls

New Delhi: The Congress is planning to reduce Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra by 10 days to allow the former party chief to focus on the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Accordingly, the party is looking at reducing the 11-day Uttar Pradesh leg by half and may similarly reduce a day or two in the remaining states.

The plan, said party insiders, is to culminate the yatra in Mumbai in the first week of March rather than the earlier scheduled for March 20. “The yatra plans are being reviewed in the state. There may be a reduction of some days. This is due to the State Board examinations starting from February 22,” senior leader and coordinator of UP leg of the yatra PL Punia told ETV Bharat.

According to AICC secretary in-charge of UP Pradeep Narwal, “There are some issues with the permissions for the yatra as police deployments have to be made for the State Board exams.” “Discussions are on and a final view will soon be taken on the matter. In all probability, the yatra schedule may be reduced by a few days,” Narwal told ETV Bharat.

Besides the Board Exams in Uttar Pradesh, the party managers are also concerned over INDIA alliance partner RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary having moved towards the BJP after Bharat Ratna was announced for party founder and former Prime Minister Charan Singh. “RLD going away is certainly not a positive signal,” said Punia.M

According to party insiders, the message of the yatra has been reaching across the country and a reduction of a few days won’t matter much as Rahul Gandhi also needs to focus on the ensuing Lok Sabha polls, including the alliances, manifesto and the campaign.

“Rahul Gandhi is our leader and represents our party. He will certainly lead the party’s Lok Sabha campaign. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, too, will campaign across the country as she did in the past,” said Narwal. According to party insiders, Rahul has to step in to conclude some of the tricky seat-sharing talks with allies as the strong regional leaders may not listen to the five-member Congress National Alliance Committee.

“Rahul’s approval will certainly be needed before alliance seat-sharing with TMC, AAP, DMK, Shiv Sena UBT and NCP Sharadchandra Pawar group is finalised,” a senior AICC functionary said. The Alliance Committee has been working over the past weeks interacting with the regional leaders, but a seat-sharing formula is yet to emerge. In Uttar Pradesh, the major allies are now Congress and SP after the exit of RLD.

“Jayant Chaudhary has still not ended the alliance officially. Seat-sharing talks are going on with the SP and an announcement will be made at an appropriate time,” said Narwal. Party insiders said the joint INDIA alliance rally in Mumbai being planned for February 25 might now be postponed to March first week to coincide with the culmination of Rahul’s yatra. “The Lok Sabha poll dates are likely to be announced in March and elections may start in April. We need to be ready with our campaign and publicity strategies in place by then,” a senior AICC functionary said.

