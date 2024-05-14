ETV Bharat / state

Congress Leader Shot Dead by Unknown Assailants in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 14, 2024, 10:20 AM IST

Security forces during an anti-Naxal operation
Security forces during an anti-Naxal operation(File)

A police official said that unknown bike borne assailants shot three bullets at Congress leader Vikram Bais on Monday evening leaving him grievously injured. He was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The role of Naxals in the killing was not immediately established.

Narayanpur: Amid the ongoing Lok Sabha election 2024, unknown assailants shot dead a Congress leader in Narayanpur district of Naxal-affected Bastar division of Chhattisgarh on Monday, an official said. The Naxal links of the murder were not immediately established.

The slain has been identified as Vikram Bais. Narayanpur SP Prabhat Kumar while confirming the incident, said that the killing happened at around 10 pm on Monday night in Bakhrupara of Narayanpur. The motorcycle-borne assailants fired three bullets at Congress leader Vikram Bais in the middle of the locality leaving him grievously injured. Bais was immediately brought to the district hospital where he died, the SP said.

Bais was holding the post of Block Congress Vice President and was the Secretary of Narayanpur Transport Association. As soon as information about the incident was received, Narayanpur police reached the spot and launched a massive search operation to nab the accused. The police have formed three teams and started the investigation into the killing. Narayanpur SP said that the accused will be caught soon.

On April 17, two days before the Bastar Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Chhattisgarh, Naxalites killed a BJP leader. After the murder, Naxalites threw pamphlets and put up banners in the area and accused the BJP leader of being a police informer. Earlier also before the Assembly elections 2023, Naxalites targeted many BJP leaders. Eight BJP leaders were killed by Naxalites during the election campaign.

  1. Read more: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma
  2. Chhattisgarh: 16 Naxals Surrender in Bijapur District

TAGGED:

VIKRAM BAISNARAYANPUR CONG LEADER VIKRAM BAISNARAYANPUR MURDERCHHATTISGARH CONGRESS LEADER DEATHCOGNRESS LEADER KILLING

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Mother's Day 2024: Five Last-minute Gift Ideas To Surprise Your Mom

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.