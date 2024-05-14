Congress Leader Shot Dead by Unknown Assailants in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

Narayanpur: Amid the ongoing Lok Sabha election 2024, unknown assailants shot dead a Congress leader in Narayanpur district of Naxal-affected Bastar division of Chhattisgarh on Monday, an official said. The Naxal links of the murder were not immediately established.

The slain has been identified as Vikram Bais. Narayanpur SP Prabhat Kumar while confirming the incident, said that the killing happened at around 10 pm on Monday night in Bakhrupara of Narayanpur. The motorcycle-borne assailants fired three bullets at Congress leader Vikram Bais in the middle of the locality leaving him grievously injured. Bais was immediately brought to the district hospital where he died, the SP said.

Bais was holding the post of Block Congress Vice President and was the Secretary of Narayanpur Transport Association. As soon as information about the incident was received, Narayanpur police reached the spot and launched a massive search operation to nab the accused. The police have formed three teams and started the investigation into the killing. Narayanpur SP said that the accused will be caught soon.

On April 17, two days before the Bastar Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Chhattisgarh, Naxalites killed a BJP leader. After the murder, Naxalites threw pamphlets and put up banners in the area and accused the BJP leader of being a police informer. Earlier also before the Assembly elections 2023, Naxalites targeted many BJP leaders. Eight BJP leaders were killed by Naxalites during the election campaign.