Chhattisgarh: Police register case against 26 Naxals following an encounter in Ekavari forest

Dhamtari (Chhattisgarh): Chhattisgarh Police and Naxalite had an encounter in the forest of Ekavari falling under the Khallari police station area of Dhamtari on Friday. Following the encounter, a case was registered against 11 named and 15 other Naxals, police said on Tuesday.

Taking advantage of the darkness, the Naxals fled from the spot. Police have booked Central Committee member of Naxalites and local commander Satyam Gawde.

Police had also recovered a large quantity of Naxalite material including a grenade launcher from the spot. Traces of blood were also found on the spot. After which the police claimed that two to three Naxalites were injured.

Voting is to be held in the Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 26. Superintendent of Police, Dhamtari, Anjaneya Varshney, said that a case has been registered against Sangram alias Murali, Pramod, Jairam, Naresh alias Kartik alias Dasru, Satyam Gawde, Anju, Lalita, Praveen, Rupesh, Ramdas, Janaki, Tikesh, Shanti, Murali, Deepak Mandavi, Roni. FIR has been registered against alias Uma, Deepak, Shashi, Roshni, Geeta Jayalal, Puneet and other 15 Naxalite members under relevant sections of the Arms Act and the IPC.

In the encounter, STF, Gariaband DRG, Dhamtari DRG and CRPF personnel retaliated.