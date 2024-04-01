Chhattisgarh: Naxalite Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in Sukma-Bijapur Border

Sukma (Chhattisgarh): A Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security forces in the border of Chhattisgarh's Bijapur and Sukma districts on Monday, police said. The search operation is still underway in the area.

The gunfight took place in Tetmadgu area of the border during an anti-Naxal operation undertaken by joint teams of security personnel. After the exchange of fire stopped, body of a Naxalite was recovered from the spot. The deceased has not been identified yet, police said.

A team of District Reserve Guard (DRG), Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)were involved in the operation, which took place under the jurisdiction of Kistaram police station area of Sukma. During which, Naxalites opened fire upon the security personnel, to which they strongly retaliated.

Sukma SP Kiran G Chavan said that the encounter took place during an anti-Naxal operation that was launched in the area. Search operation is still on and the details can be revealed only after the searches are completed, he said. Weapons and numerous Naxal material have been recovered from the site.

According to police, a total of 33 Naxalites have been killed so far this year in separate encounters with security forces in Bastar division comprising seven districts including Sukma and Bijapur.

Bastar Lok Sabha constituency will go for polls in the first phase on April 19.