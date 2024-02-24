Chandigarh Senior Deputy Mayor, Deputy Mayor Elections on Feb 27

The entire proceedings of the election for the posts of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor will be videographed amid tight security. The newly appointed mayor, Kuldeep Kumar will be the presiding officer.

Chandigarh: The elections for the posts of senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation will be held on February 27 while the newly appointed mayor Kuldeep Kumar has been appointed as the returning officer. A notification in this regard was issued yesterday.

The elections will be conducted as per the instructions of the Supreme Court and the Punjab and Haryana High Court. According to Section 38 of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976, the municipal corporation has the right to elect one of its elected members as the chairman, known as mayor and two members as senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor.

According to the notification issued by the commissioner, as per Regulation 3(1) of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Regulations, 1996, the elections will be conducted at 10 am in the assembly hall on February 27. Newly appointed mayor Kuldeep Kumar will conduct the entire election process as a returning officer.

Earlier, Punjab and Haryana High Court directed Chandigarh Police to tighten security so as to maintain law and order during the election. Also, the election proceedings will be videographed.

The mayor elections were held in Chandigarh on January 30 wherein BJP's Manoj Sonkar had won with 16 votes while 8 out of 20 votes of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress alliance were rejected. The case was heard in the Supreme Court and the results were rejected due to irregularities. The apex court declared AAP-Congress candidate Kuldeep Kumar winner of Chandigarh's mayor election.

