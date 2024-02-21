'As If God Spoke Through CJI': Kejriwal Raises Chandigarh Mayor Poll Row in Delhi Assembly

Kejriwal Raises Chandigarh Mayor Poll in Delhi Assembly

New Delhi : During the budget session of Delhi Assembly, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal once again took on BJP and started his speech with a verse from The Gita, saying that Lord Krishna has said that whenever unrighteousness increases on earth, then He will come. Referring to the Chandigarh Mayor Election, where AAP candidate was declared as the winner by the Supreme Court after a legal wrangle, Kejriwal said that now Lord Krishna Himself has come and rendered justice.

Kejriwal said that if we look at past incidents, God had intervened in those instances. "Kauravas declared the real votes invalid in the Chandigarh Mayor elections. It was seen in the video that BJP people asked to turn off the camera, but Shri Krishna did not allow this to happen. This is not a mere coincidence. The short election of Mayor exposed the largest party in front of the entire country. We consider the court like a temple. When the verdict was given in this case, it seemed as if there was God inside the Supreme Court also," he said.

The Delhi CM said that their wants to thank the Supreme Court bench and the Chandigarh incident gave the message that BJP does not win elections, it steals. "The message was also received that if BJP can lose the mayor's election, it can also lose the country's election. You guys go vote. Protest and raise your voice. God will support you. Today BJP's evil is spread everywhere. Those who are patriots are with the country and against BJP," he said.

Kejriwal launched a tirade on the BJP and also raised slogans of Bharat Mata Ki Jai and Jai Shri Ram towards the end of his speech in the Assembly. He said that Manish Sisodia is inside jail, while people like Brij Bhushan Singh are enjoying the pleasures of power outside. Today, Satyendar Jain, the creator of the country's mohalla clinics, is in jail while many of the country's most corrupt persons like Himanta Biswa Sharma, Subhendu Adhikari, Narayan Rane, Ashok Chauhan, Ajit Pawar (the list is so long) have been given favours in this country.

By including the most corrupt people in their party (BJP), they are giving them all the luxuries that come with power, Kejriwal said. Many MLAs of 'AAP' were offered Rs 25 crore to switch loyalties, he said. Considering this, it can be said that lawlessness is prevalent, he said.

On the Chandigarh Mayor election, Kejriwal said: "The person who lost in Chandigarh was made victorious. Same thing happened in Pakistan too. They turned our country into Pakistan. These people will rig EVMs to win the elections. And will send ED after honest people. Recently Congress's bank account was frozen and it is being said that Aam Aadmi Party is next."

The Delhi CM said that they (BJP) do not need people's votes because 370 seats are coming from EVM machines only. Iniquity is happening on such a large scale that the opposition is not even being allowed to work, he said and added that BJP stopped the electricity to Mohalla Clinics and the salaries of the employees there were stopped.