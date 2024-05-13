Caught on Camera: Thief, Posing as Guest, Steals Bride's Jewelry Worth Rs 25 Lakh in Uttar Pradesh

Thief Strikes Wedding Ceremony in Uttar Pradesh, Steals Bride's Jewelry Worth Rs 25 Lakh (CCTV)

Aligarh: In a sensational incident of theft reported from Uttar Pradesh, an unidentified thief stole a suitcase carrying jewelry worth Rs 25 lakh of a Naib Tehsildar's daughter in Aligarh district of the state. The thief has been caught stealing the suitcase on CCTV camera with police launching a manhunt to nab the culprit.

The incident took place in Chandra Garden area under Sasni Gate police station limits of the district on Sunday. A police official said that the thief, who had entered the wedding party, carried out the crime by impersonating as a member of the bride's party. It is learnt that on Sunday evening, the wedding ceremony was organized in a guest house located at Mathura Road, Police Station Sasni Gate.

An official said that the groom's family had brought a suitcase of jewelry worth Rs 25 lakh from Ghaziabad, which was to be offered to the bride Charu, daughter of Sanjeev Chauhan, a resident of Sasni Gate area, working as a Naib Tehsildar in Saharanpur. However, before the suitcase could be handed over to the bride, it went missing.

It is learnt that the suitcase carrying the jewelery was kept in a reserved room occupied by the groom's side in the guest house. Sources said that an unknown youth entered the room asking for the suitcase. When the women interrupted the youth, he started walking away saying that he had been invited by the bride's side, sources said with no one stopping him.

When the groom's family searched for the suitcase to hand it over to the bride, it was nowhere to be found leaving the wedding procession high and dry. Following a distress call, the police reached the spot and started investigation into the theft. Area Officer Pratham Abhay Pandey said that a youth has been captured in the CCTV camera while carrying a suitcase adding further investigation is underway.