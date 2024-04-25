Police Arrest Suspect Who Stole Belongings from Doctor's Chamber in Sushila Tiwari Hospital

Haldwani (Uttarakhand): Haldwani police arrested Arun Pathak, a resident of Manpur, Dewalchor, Haldwani, for allegedly stealing expensive devices from the Sushila Tiwari government Hospital on April 22. Police has arrested him and sent him to jail.

The arrest comes after police received a complaint from Dr Rahul Singh practicing at the Sushila Tiwari government Hospital. In the complaint, the doctor reported a case of theft in his room by an unidentified individual.

After investigating the matter and checking CCTV footage, Arun Pathak (34), a resident of Manpur West Devalchod Haldwani, was summoned before the court. According to the police, the thief had entered the doctor's chamber dressed as a medical practitioner and stolen electrical devices. Police added that they had retrieved some of the stolen electronic devices as well.

Superintendent of Police, City Haldwani, Prakash Chandra said that on April 22, Dr Singh of the Medicine Department of the Sushila Tiwari Hospital had given a written complaint to the police alleging that someone had stolen his laptop and mobile among other things. Singh had also provided CCTV footage regarding the same.

Kotwali police registered a case and formed a team to trace the thief. When police investigated the footage from the CCTV installed in the hospital, they found out Pathak to be the culprit behind the theft. The police later said that the accused had confessed to his crime during interrogation.

The accused confessed to being a drug addict and said that he often committed thefts because of his sheer addiction. Police investigation revealed that the accused and his brother owned property worth crores including a grocery shop and a gym. Police said that on April 22, the accused Pathak had reached Sushila Tiwari Hospital on a bike and parked the two-wheeler at the staff parking lot.

After this, he did Reiki for about an hour and reached the hospital premises again in the evening. However, this time he parked the bike near the HN Inter College. First up, to dress up like a doctor, he stole an apron and then entered Dr Singh's chamber. Then he stole expensive devices and left the premises on his bike parked near the college.