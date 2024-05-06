Thieves Wearing Corona Safety Suits Stole Jewellery Worth Rs 5 Cr from ICICI Home Finance Lockers

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 6, 2024, 4:24 PM IST

Thieves wearing Coronavirun safety suits shut down alarm systems and stole pledged jewellery of customers worth 5 crores from lockers of ICICI Home Finance branch in Nashik. Police suspect involvement of former employees in the theft.

Nashik (Maharashtra) : Thieves have stolen pledged jewellery worth Rs 5 crores belonging to 222 customers from a private bank located in Gangapur Road area of ​​Nashik in Maharashtra. The robbery was done after CCTV in the bank was switched off.

The incident which took place in the early hours of Saturday has created a sensation in the city and the police have expressed the suspicion that former employees of the bank might be behind this theft.

A branch of ICICI Home Finance Company is operating in a commercial complex. In a safety locker of this branch office, jewelery weighing 13,385.53 grams belonging to about 222 customers was kept. On May 4, after closing the bank operations, the gold pledged by the customers for the day was deposited in the locker.

During a check by the staff concerned, the jewellery was found missing and it was informed to the concerned manager. Gold ornaments worth Rs 4 crore 92 lakhs was stolen from the locker, it was revealed.

Theft by wearing corona safety suits: During the robbery, thieves allegedly wore white color safety suits used by medical staff during Coronavirus pandemic. They wore t-shirt, jeans pants, white cap on head and mask on face. The ICICI Bank mortgage branch at Gangapur Road is on the second floor of a building. A 24 hours security guard of the bank is stationed here.

After the bank closed, the thieves entered through the AC repair window. They shut down the alarm systems before gaining entry. Ex-employees are suspected to be involved in the theft. The crime investigation team of the Sarkarwada police station along with the crime branch of the commissioner's office are also conducting a parallel investigation. The CCTV footage of the theft has been seized by the police, said Senior Police Inspector Suresh Awad.

