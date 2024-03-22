Country's longest road bridge, now under-construction, collapses killing 1, hurting many in Bihar

Supaul (Bihar): At least one person was killed and several others injured as a portion of an under-construction bridge over the Kosi River collapsed in Bihar's Supaul near Maricha between Bheja- Bakaur on Friday. According to sources, slabs of pillar number 50,51, 52 have collapsed. Rescue operation is underway.

Sources said that the country's longest road bridge was being constructed at a cost of Rs 1200 crore. The bridge with the length of approximately 10.2 kilometers was being built on a total of 171 pillars, 150 of which have been constructed so far. With the construction of this mega bridge, the distance between Supaul and Madhubani will be reduced to 30 kilometers.

The incident bears an uncanny resemblance to the collapse where under-construction bridge in Bihar's Bhagalpur crumbled like a house of cards into the Ganga river. The Aguwani Sultanganj Ganga bridge, with a budget of Rs 1,717 crore, was being constructed in Khagaria, Bihar.

The incident prompted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to order a thorough investigation into the incident. He has also called for the identification of those responsible for the collapse. This bridge was being built to connect Bhagalpur and Khagaria. Ten days after the collapse the body of the missing security guard was found from the flood plain of Kauwakol block.