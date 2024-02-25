Gujarat: PM Modi inaugurates nation's longest cable-stayed Bridge

Sudarshan Setu (Gujarat): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated Sudarshan Setu, the country’s longest cable-stayed bridge stretching around 2.32 km, connecting Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka.

PM Modi offered prayers at the Beyt Dwarka Temple in Gujarat this morning as part of his two-day visit there to launch a slew of projects. Following the darshan at the temple, he inaugurated the Sudarshan Bridge, which was known as 'Signature Bridge', and has now been renamed as 'Sudarshan Setu'.

Situated about 30 kilometers from Dwarka town, the island of Beyt Dwarka is adjacent to Okha port and is the site of the renowned Dwarkadhish temple, which is devoted to Lord Krishna. The island of Beyt Dwarka in Gujarat will be connected to the mainland of Okha by the longest cable-stayed bridge in India, known as Sudarshan Setu.

The 2.5 km bridge would have a distinctive design with a pathway flanked on both sides by pictures of Lord Krishna and words from the Bhagavad Gita. In addition, it is the longest cable-stayed bridge in India. One megawatt of electricity is produced by solar panels that are mounted on the upper sections of the walkway.

Besides the Setu, the first All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Gujarat will be inaugurated in Rajkot this afternoon by the PM. He will virtually launch four other recently constructed AIIMS in Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal in addition to the Rajkot AIIMS.



The Center has constructed five super-speciality hospitals, including one in Rajkot, at an expense of ₹ 6,300 crore. This evening, PM Modi is expected to participate in a massive roadshow in the city.

