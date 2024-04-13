Bodies of Couple Who Killed Their Kids and Died by Suicide Found after 34 Days in Telangana

Garla (Telangana): A couple, who killed their two kids, eventually died by suicide. Their bodies were found in the forest area after 34 days. The incident that took place in the Mahabubabad district came to light on Friday.

According to the police, P Anil (26) and Devi (22) of Ankannagudem village of Garla mandal, were blessed with two daughters Lohitha (3) and Jaswita (1). Both the couple were addicted to luxury life for some time and got into financial problems.

On the other hand, Devi, who was pregnant for the third time, had a miscarriage due to health problems. In this backdrop, on the night of March 10, both the couple laced the milk with poison and made their daughters drink. After confirming that the children were dead, they fled on a two-wheeler.

Since then, the police and relatives have been searching for them. The police seized the two-wheeler used by Anil on March 23 at Namalapadu of Bayyaram mandal and intensified search operations in the area. Later, the police found the bodies of the two persons hanging from a tree in a forest area 3 km away from the area where the vehicle was found. In the complaint, the family members of the deceased claimed that financial problems and Devi's illness were the reasons for killing the children and then dying by suicide.

