Harassment for Additional Dowry Claims Three Lives in Telangana's Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Harassment for an additional dowry claimed three lives in Karimnagar district in Telangana. A woman died by suicide, along with her one-year-old child, as she could not resolve the quarrels with her husband and harassment by the mother-in-law for an additional dowry. Her mother, who was distressed by the death of her daughter and grandson, also died by suicide. The heartbreaking incident took place on Tuesday at Bommakal near Karimnagar

According to Karimnagar Rural CI Pradeep Kumar, according to the complaint received by the police, Gadde Venkateswarachari and Jayaprada (51), a government teacher couple living in Vijayanagari Colony in Bommakal, have two daughters. The eldest daughter is physically challenged. The second daughter Sreeja (27) was married to Mugdhumpur Naresh of Warangal three years ago. At that time of marriage, Rs 3 lakhs in cash and other household articles were given in dowry. Naresh is a software employee and the family resides in Hyderabad

Naresh and Sreeja have an 11-month-old son Reyansh alias Arvin. There has been a quarrel between the husband and wife for the past few days. Apart from this, aunt Sujata and uncle Kesavachari used to harass her for an additional dowry. Srija was sent to her mother's home, along with her son, five days ago. Hence, she was mentally depressed.

On Tuesday morning, the in-laws and the husband called and spoke about the kid's birthday celebrations next month. They scolded saying, "Celebrate the birthday yourself... we will not come". Infuriated by this, Sreeja swallowed sleeping pills and made her son also consume the pills. Her parents immediately took them to a private hospital in Karimnagar where the doctors confirmed that the boy was already dead and Sreeja died while undergoing treatment.

During the treatment, Sreeja's mother Jayaprada went home and took the rest of the pills. She was found unconscious by the neighbours and rushed to the hospital where she died while undergoing treatment. Venkateswarachari was inconsolable after the death of his wife, daughter and grandson. According to his complaint, a case has been registered against Srija's husband Naresh, mother-in-law Sujatha and father-in-law Kesavachari and an investigation is being conducted, said CI Pradeep. It is reported that the police found that Sreeja had brought sleeping pills online.