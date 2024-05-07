ETV Bharat / state

BJP Workers Trying to Loot Booths in Mainpuri, Alleges SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav

author img

By PTI

Published : 22 hours ago

BJP Workers Trying to Loot Booths in Mainpuri, Alleges SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav
BJP Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav(ANI Picture)

Targeting the BJP Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday alleged that it is trying to loot booths in Manipuri. He further said that the BJP is detaining the opposition people in police stations.

Etawah (Uttar Pradesh): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday alleged that the BJP workers were trying to loot booths in the state's Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency and detaining people from opposition parties in police stations.

"In Mainpuri, BJP people are trying to loot booths. They are detaining opposition people in police stations," Yadav said without giving details. The Lok Sabha seat went to polls in the third round of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday.

Yadav, who cast his vote in Saifai (Etawah) for Mainpuri constituency where his wife and sitting MP Dimple Yadav is in the fray, also claimed that there is a power tussle going on within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and, therefore, its leaders give statements for "self-appeasement".

He also alleged rigging of votes at some places and said, "Information is coming from some places that the government is using force. It is heard that officers have been deployed outside polling booths."

The former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh said the BJP government could not give minimum support price to the farmers and more than a thousand farmers lost their lives in the agitation against "the three black farm laws".

He also indirectly referred to the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in 2021, in which four farmers were allegedly run over by a car in which Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish Mishra was seated, and said, "These people ran their cars over farmers. Since 2014, when the BJP government came to power, one lakh farmers committed suicide in the country."

Yadav raised questions on elections being held in the scorching heat and said this is being done to deliberately trouble people. He, however, appealed to voters to come out in big numbers and cast their ballots.

"This is the vote that can change our lives. It is this vote that will strengthen the Constitution and democracy. The more votes we have, the stronger our democracy will be," the SP chief said.

Meanwhile, SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav, who also cast his vote in Saifai, alleged that the BJP will change the Constitution if they return to power. "BJP has also prepared a new constitution. When someone gets absolute power he heads towards dictatorship," he said.

On Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's statement that the current Lok Sabha election is an election between 'Ram Bhakts' and 'Ramdrohi', Ram Gopal Yadav said, "When one gets intoxicated with power, a person starts talking about anything. That's what our Chief Minister is doing". The fight in this Lok Sabha election is to save the country, he said, adding that Dimple Yadav will win the Mainpuri seat with five lakh votes.

Read More

  1. BJP Set to Be Wiped out in Third Phase of Polling in Up: Akhilesh
  2. 'UP Ke Ladke' Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav To Be Seen In Joint Rally in Kannauj Next Week

TAGGED:

LOK SABHA ELECTION 2024AKHILESH YADAVSAMAJWADI PARTYLOK SABHA ELECTION 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Why Buy Gold, What Are Alternatives, What Not To Buy On Akha Teej

Why India lifting of export ban on onions is leading to mixed results in neighbours

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.