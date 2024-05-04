BJP Set to Be Wiped out in Third Phase of Polling in Up: Akhilesh

Budaun (Uttar Pradesh): Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday claimed the BJP is set to be wiped out in the third phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh scheduled for May 7 because of its "fake talks and false promises to all sections of society."

"In the third phase of elections on May 7, the public will throw BJP seven miles away. This phase is going to wipe them out. In the first two phases, the people have overturned the BJP and in the third, the people are going to wipe out these people," The SP chief said in a public meeting in the Nadha town in Budaun Lok Sabha constituency.

"They will be wiped out because they have not left any section with which they have not indulged in fake talks. If we take the last ten years into account, all their talks and promises have turned out to be false," Yadav said.

"These people (BJP) were saying that they will double the income of farmers, but today when a farmer calculates his income, he gets worried that the cost of the produce and profits are not in keeping with the inflation, the government is not able to provide what the cost of the produce should be," he said.

The result is that even after hard work, our farmers are not happy, the people of the villages are not happy, he alleged. "Those who said they would double the income, brought three black laws for the farmers. Their conspiracy was to take away the land of the farmers and capture their produce also. But we want to congratulate our farmers that they went and staged a protest in Delhi. The farmers stood firm until the government withdrew all the three black laws," he said.

The SP president said the farmers' fight is not over yet. "These are the same people who are moving away from giving an MSP (minimum support price). "This time, the Samajwadi Party and the INDI Alliance have decided that after the formation of the government, they will work to make the poor farmers happy by giving them the legal right to MSP," he said.

"We assure our farmer brothers that if the INDI Alliance-Samajwadi government is formed, your loans will also be completely waived off," he said adding, "If the loans of industrialists can be waived off, why won't the loans of our farmers be waived off?" Budaun will go to polls in the third phase on May 7. The Samajwadi Party has fielded Aditya Yadav, son of senior party leader Shivpal Yadav from the seat.

Read More