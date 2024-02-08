Bihar: VHP National President Receives Extortion Call in Patna; Case Registered

Patna: In a shocking case of extortion reported from Bihar, unknown miscreants have made threatening calls to Padma Shree Dr RN Singh, a renowned doctor and National President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and demanded extortion money from him in capital Patna, police sources said. Police have registered a case into the incident and a manhunt has been launched to nab the culprit who has been identified by the police.

Patna East SP Bharat Soni while confirming the incident said that a case has been registered into the incident following a complaint by Dr Singh in this regard at Kankarbagh police station. SP East said that Dr Singh, in his complaint, told police that an unknown person called him on his number and demanded extortion money from him. Following the complaint by Dr Singh, a FIR was launched and investigation set into motion.

"A complaint has been received, in which extortion has been demanded from Patna's doctor RN Singh. The case was investigated after registering a complaint. The criminal who demanded extortion over the phone has been identified. He will be arrested as soon as possible. "Police are conducting raids for this," Bharat Soni, SP, East Patna said.

Dr RN Singh, is a renowned doctor and National President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad. It is pertinent to mention here that recently, extortion of Rs 20 lakh was also demanded from builder Sumit Singh of Shastri Nagar police station area of Bihar capital Patna. Following the incident, a complaint was lodged by the builder in Shastri Nagar police station of Patna in this regard.