Gurugram: BJP MLA Sanjay Singh has allegedly received an extortion call from an associate of notorious Neeraj Bawana gang with a demand for Rs 5 lakh. According to a complaint filed by Singh, he had got an extortion message on WhatsApp on June 25. The sender identified himself as a member of Neeraj Bawana gang and demanded Rs 5 lakh, sharing an account number, read the complaint filed at Sohna City Police Station.

Police are yet to issue any official statement in the matter. It was around 7.30pm when I got a message on my WhatsApp in which the messenger said he is an associate of gangster Neeraj Bawana and demanded extortion of Rs 5 lakh, Singh's complaint said. On June 26 he again messaged me around 12.00 pm and shared a bank account number and asked me to deposit the same amount or he would kill me. After this I moved to police, it read.

Following his complaint, an FIR was registered against unidentified persons under sections 387 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. The city is witnessing a spurt in extortion calls, with most of the callers using names of Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and Neeraj Bawana, the three gangsters with a vast network of illicit activities across north India. Bishnoi and Goldy Brar are also alleged to be involved in the gunning down of famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

On June 15, a manager of a jewellery showroom moved to police alleging that he received a threat call from Brar, a close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi. On June 7, on complaint of a director of a school, police nabbed a former student of his, who had made an extortion call to him. Reportedly, there has been a spike in the number of people going for bullet-proof glass in their car after Moosewala's murder. A senior police officer on condition of anonymity said that police teams are conducting raids to nab the accused for threatening the BJP MLA. (PTI)