Assam CID Again Summons State Congress Chief Bhupen Borah

Sources said that the Assam CID has issued a second summon to the Pradesh Congress Committee President Bhupen Kumar Borah for appearing before the agency on March 7 in connection with charges of violation of rules during Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Guwahati on January 23.

Borah is unlikely to appear before the CID in the case. It is learnt that summons have been issued to Bhupen Borah to reach the CID office on March 7 in connection with the case. Reacting to the development, the state Congress president said he has already conveyed to the CID that he cannot appear on that particular day.

Borah said that he has “some other engagements” since it is his father's death anniversary and he has to take part in rituals in the first half of the day he has been summoned by the CID. He said that he is scheduled to attend a meeting of the CEC later in the day.

“So I cannot appear in the CID office,” Borah said, adding that he would appear before the CID office if he is called after the release of the list of candidates for the constituencies. He said the party's state working president Zakir Hussain Sikdar has already been asked to inform the CID about this.

Borah said that he was not afraid of appearing before the CID or getting arrested. “The government run agency or the police can only bully people like me by sending notices, but what happened to the 2,745 cases of thefts in Guwahati alone in 2023?” he asked.
He also mocked the police saying that the police “cannot grill the drug dealers and syndicate mafia but can show courage by giving notice to Bhupen Borah”.

Challenging the CID, he said, “Let the CID ask whatever they want through video conferencing, I will give the answers. Whatever I will reply inside the room, I will give the same answer on a live telecast," he added.

This is the second time the CID has issued summons to state Congress president Bhupen Bora in the case.

The summons have also been sent to Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia. He has been directed to reach the CID office on March 6. It may be recalled that earlier the CID issued the first summons directing Bhupen Borah to appear before the CID office at 11.30 pm on March 2 but Borah skipped the summons.

