Most Corrupt CM of Country is in Assam: Rahul Gandhi Blasts Himanta Biswa Sarma

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 24, 2024, 6:41 PM IST

File photo: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Source: ETV Bharat)

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while addressing a rally at Dhubri hit out at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Rahul Gandhi also took a jibe at All India United Democratic Front chief Badruddin Ajmal an called his as the biggest partner of the BJP.

Dhubri (Assam): Former Congress chief and senior leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and dubbed him as the "most corrupt" CM in the country.

Addressing a rally here as part of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Rahul Gandhi said, "The most corrupt Chief Minister of the country is in Assam. He works to spread hatred 24 hours a day. The Chief Minister of Assam says - people of Backward and Dalit class are born to serve the people of general class. They make one religion fight against another and then by diverting the public's attention they snatch away all your money from you. They are stopping our journey, filing cases against us, but they did not understand that we are not afraid of anyone."

Rahul Gandhi's remarks came after the Assam Police lodged a case against him on the instructions of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"Your Chief Minister takes money from you for everything. Be it coal, tea plantation, newspaper, TV, road, bridge or betel nut inside a betel leaf. And if you want to visit Kaziranga forest, then for that also you will have to stay in their own resort," he added.

The Gandhi scion also hit out at Badruddin Ajmal, who is the chief of All India United Democratic Front, calling him the biggest partner of BJP. "BJP does not fight alone. (Badruddin) Ajmal is the biggest partner of BJP. Every coin has two sides. One side of the coin is (Prime Minister Narendera) Modi, (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah and your CM (Himanta Biswa Sarma). The other side of the coin is (Badruddin) Ajmal. Whatever the CM of Assam says, Ajmal does. In Assam, Congress party is not only fighting against BJP, its B team is also fighting against Ajmal," said the Congress leader, who is also a Lok Sabha member.

TAGGED:

RAHUL GANDHICONGRESSASSAM CHIEF MINISTERHIMANTA BISWA SARMA

