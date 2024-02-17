Assam: Congress to Seek Disqualification of Its 2 MLAs for Supporting BJP Government

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Assam: Congress to Seek Disqualification of Its 2 MLAs for Supporting BJP Govt

The Congress Assam unit is likely to seek disqualification of its two defiant MLAs Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and Basanta Das for announcing support to the BJP government in the name of development of their respective constituencies. Assam Congress unit chief Bhupen Bora left for the national capital to brief the party high command about the two MLAs' issue.

Guwahati (Assam) : All seems not well within the Assam Congress unit following the recent development of its two sitting MLAs Kamalakhya Dey Purakayastha and Basanta Das’s daring act of coming out openly to extend their support to the Himanta Biswa Sarma led BJP government in the state. Now it appears that the party is on the verge of taking tough action against the two MLAs.

The Congress is likely to approach the Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly seeking disqualification of Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and Basanta Das. The grand old party seems to be livid over the defiance shown by Purkayastha, who also stepped down from the post of Congress party State unit working president on Feb 14.

Meanwhile APCC chief Bhupen Bora has left for New Delhi to brief the party high command about the development. But before leaving for Delhi, Bora said that the party has given the responsibility to the leader of the opposition in the assembly and senior party leader Debabrata Saikia to take required action against both the MLAs.

Bora told reporters that on Monday the leader of the opposition will move a motion on the floor of the Assembly, urging the Speaker to disqualify both the MLAs. On Feb 14, Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, MLA from Karimganj (North) and Basanta Das, MLA from Mangaldai constituency, have tendered their support to BJP-ruled alliance government in the state while saying that they remain as primary members of the grand old party. Purkayastha also submitted his papers to APCC chief Bhupen Bora by resigning from the post of Working President of Assam Congress.

