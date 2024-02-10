Assam Cabinet to Hold Discussions on Uniform Civil Code Bill on Saturday

author img

By ANI

Published : 13 hours ago

Assam Cabinet to hold discussions on Uniform Civil Code Bill on Saturday.

The Uttarakhand State Legislative Assembly has recently passed the Uniform Civil Code Bill 2024. Following this, Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah is hopeful that the UCC Bill will be implemented in their state as well.

Guwahati: Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah on Saturday said the State cabinet meeting today will hold discussions on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Speaking to ANI, the State Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) Minister said, "The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is also needed for Assam. The state cabinet meeting will be held today, and a discussion on the UCC will take place in the cabinet meeting."

Recently, the Uttarakhand State Legislative Assembly passed the Uniform Civil Code Bill 2024. "I hope that the UCC Bill is implemented in Assam. UCC could be implemented in Assam, but there will be some exemptions for the tribal people," Baruah said.

Talking about the third term of the Modi government, the Assam Minister said, "It is necessary to take many more decisions for the future of the country. The Modi government will make many more big decisions after coming into power for the third consecutive term and will make Bharat a "Viswa Guru."

The Assam Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) Minister launched the Water and Sanitation Message Handbook for students on Saturday during a programme held in Guwahati on Saturday. The Assam Minister said that both the Education Department and the Public Health Engineering Department have jointly worked on this for the school students.

A Uniform Civil Code (UCC) means that all sections of society, irrespective of their religion, shall be treated equally according to a national civil code, which shall apply to all uniformly. They cover areas such as marriage, divorce, maintenance, inheritance, adoption, and succession of the property.

On Friday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a preparatory meeting ahead of the presentation of the state budget for this fiscal. Finance Minister Neog is set to present the state budget for fiscal 2024-25 in the Assembly on February 12.

Read More

  1. UCC Bill will be Tabled in Special Session of Uttarakhand Assembly; Security Beefed Up
  2. "Uttarakhand is the test lab for Hindutva Iran": Karti Chidambaram after state clears UCC Bill

TAGGED:

Uniform Civil Code BillAssam CabinetPHED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

Valentine's Day: This Visually Challenged Couple Don't Need Eyes to Fall in Love

Hard Task for Hardik Pandya to Captain Mumbai Indians: Irfan Pathan

'Even if he wants to play on one leg': Irfan Pathan On MSD, IPL, and Thala's Future

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.