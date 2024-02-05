UCC Bill will be Tabled in Special Session of Uttarakhand Assembly; Security Beefed Up

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): The Pushkar Singh Dhami-led Uttarakhand government will table the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill on the second day of the special session of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly on February 6.

Sources said that the Uniform Civil Code Bill will be discussed in the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly on February 7. Meanwhile, special security arrangements are in place. Given the special session of the Legislative Assembly, surveillance is being done by 200 inspectors, two company PACs and 39 cameras.

Along with this, strict security arrangements have been made at every nook and corner in Dehradun. Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajai Singh told ETV Bharat on Monday that there will be no activity of any kind around the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, February 6.

He said that on February 6, the focus will be on the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly. "In such a situation, to ensure that there is no disturbance, the Dehradun Police has sent notices to about 100 persons, who are repeatedly accused of breaching peace and creating other types of disturbances."

According to the SSP, every incoming vehicle and person is also being monitored. "Constant monitoring is also being done to ensure that there is no religious comment of any kind on social media or any misconceptions are spread regarding the UCC," the senior police official added.

He added that a team of about 13 people has been deployed for social media monitoring and section 144 has been imposed in the entire area of the Legislative Asssembly.