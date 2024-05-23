Assam: Accused Dies in Police Custody; Locals Stage Protest; DGP Orders Enquiry

Lakhimpur: Tension gripped the Khelmati outpost in Assam's Lakhimpur district today after an accused died in police custody. DGP of Assam Police GP Singh has ordered a probe and four policemen have been suspended.

Achabh Ali (42), who was detained in connection with a mobile theft, passed away in the Khelmati outpost on Wednesday night.

When Ali was brought to Khelmati outpost he felt unwell and sat down on a chair. After a while, he suddenly fell on the floor.

Police took him away him to the Lakhimpur Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, additional SP of the district Laba Kumar Deka said.

In protest against the incident, a crowd gathered in front of the Khelmati outpost this morning. Many people started pelting stones at the outpost. Police used mild force and tear gas to control the crowd. Later, police had to fire into the air when people continued the attack.

The DGP of Assam Police GP Singh has ordered for an urgent investigation into the matter. IC of the Khelmati, OP Dipankar Changmai, constable Baibhav Deori and home guard Anil Bora have been suspended in connection with the incident.

Taking to his X handle, DGP said, "Reference death in police custody at Khelmati OP District North Lakhimpur - 1. IC of Khelmati OP has been placed under suspension along with an on-duty sentry at the time of the incident. 2. Independent Enquiry has been ordered by Addl SP Biswanath. 3. All mandatory provisions of law & directions of NHRC/AHRC are being followed 4. DIG NR has been directed to proceed to Khelmati immediately."

Police teams have been deployed at many places of the district. Two persons have been arrested for spearheading the attack. Police said that the situation is under control now.

Read more

Police Resort To Lathi-Charge As Chaos Erupts At Akhikesh Yadav's Meeting In Azamgarh