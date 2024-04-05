Army Foils Infiltration Bid Along LOC in Uri, 2 Terrorists Killed

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 21 hours ago

Army Foils Infiltration Bid Along LOC in Uri, 1 Terrorists Killed

Army personnel spotted movement of suspected infiltrators along the LOC in Uri and on challenging the infiltrators, a gunfight took place. Two terrorists were killed and search operations have been launched in the area.

Baramulla: The security forces on Friday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri area of North Kashmir's Baramulla district, killing two unidentified militants.

Defence sources said that security forces detected movement of suspected infiltrators across the LoC in the Sabura canal of Uri in the early hours of Friday. When the security forces challenged the infiltrators, it resulted in an exchange of fire. During the gunfight, two terrorists were killed. Their identity could not be ascertained.

Following which, a large-scale search operation was initiated in the area. A senior BSF officer had recently said that cross-border infiltration attempts increase ahead of elections in Kashmir.

In view of its proximity to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency is among the most sensitive seats.

Notably, while addressing an event on January 11, General Manoj Pandey, Chief of Army Staff said that the ceasefire violations on the border with Pakistan had lowered. He had said that incidents of infiltration continue to occure but the Army gives a befitting response and thwarts those. He also said that smuggling attempts are being foiled through drones.

In December 2023, the 'White Knight Corps', Indian Army's 16 Corps had foiled an infiltration bid in the International Border at Khour in Akhnoor sector of Jammu district.

