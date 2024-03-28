JK Police, Army Conduct Integrated Training Amid Amit Shah's Hint of Revoking AFSPA

New Delhi: The Indian Army in conjunction with the Jammu Kashmir Police is conducting a joint training program at the White Knight Corps Battle School in Bhalra, Doda, which commenced on March 19, 2024. This comes around the same time Union Home Minister Amit Shah in his latest interview said that the Centre is planning to revoke the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from the Union Territory (UT) and would allow the Jammu and Kashmir Police to take a lead role in the security operations.

The joint training which began on March 19 aims to further the coordination and combined operational capabilities of both the forces. For over three decades, these two institutions have combated terrorism side by side. These operations have not only disrupted terror activities but also restored law and order, paving the way for peace and stability.

The current batch of trainees includes 62 Deputy Superintendents of Police and over 1000 Police Sub Inspectors, with a significant representation of women in both ranks. The training is focused on operational tactics, intelligence sharing, and counter-terrorism strategies, drawing on the Indian Army’s extensive experience in these fields.

This integrated training program is expected to solidify this partnership, leading to even more effective counter-terrorism operations. Notably, Home Minister Amit Shah in his latest interview with Gulistan News said that the Centre is planning to revoke the AFSPA from the UT and would eventually withdraw the troops, thus allowing the Jammu and Kashmir Police to take a lead role in the security matters.

While the political leadership in Jammu Kashmir has raised doubts over the plan to revoke AFSPA, calling it a political move former RAW Chief AS Dulat talking to ETV Bharat expressed optimism and said that if that is done, it should be welcomed.

