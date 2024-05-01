Application Deadline for NCET 2024 Extended till May 15

Kota: The last date to register for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2024 for admission to Four-Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) for teacher training courses has been extended till May 15.

The exam will be held on June 12. For which, the deadline for submitting applications was scheduled on April 30. However, in view of the huge demand from students, NTA has extended the deadline enabling students to apply online till May 15. The exam will be conducted on Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Students will be able to make corrections to their application forms from May 16 to 18. Earlier, it was from May 2 to 4.

Kamal Singh Chauhan, education expert and exam counsellor of a private coaching institute of Kota, said NTA has issued a fresh notification allowing students to apply online till 11:30 pm on May 15 and deposit the application fees till 11:50 pm. Fees can be deposited through debit and credit card, net banking and UPI. Chauhan said that students who have appeared or passed class 12 can attempt this exam.

Candidates qualifying NCET will be able to take admission in teacher training courses offered in 64 institutes including IITs, NITs, Central Universities, Regional Institutes of Education (RIE). There are a total of 4400 seats in four IITs ~ Kharagpur, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur and Ropar ~ NIT Tiruchirappalli, Dr BR Ambedkar Jalandhar, Agartala, Calicut, Kozhikode, Warangal, Puducherry and Tiruchirappalli.

The six Central universities are Haryana's Mahendragarh, Tulmulla Ganderbal Jammu Kashmir, Rajasthan's Kishangarh Ajmer, Kerala's Kasargod, Tamil Nadu's Tiruvarur and Punjab's Bathinda.