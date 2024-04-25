Himachal Pradesh: Postman's Son Rajat Kumar Secures Top Rank in CDS Exam

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh): Rajat Kumar, a 22-year-old Kangra district native and alumnus of the Bachelor of Arts programme, achieved the highest All India Rank (AIR) in the Combined Defense Services (CDS-II) 2023 test administered by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).



The exam results were announced on Monday, making a significant day for Kumar and his family. Kumar, a resident of Shahpur's Gorda village, has been accepted by the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun. His scholastic prowess was previously demonstrated when he passed his BA test last year with 82% marks, topping his college, Government College Shahpur.



Kumar hails from a middle-class family with his father Pradeep Kumar working as a Gramin Dak Sevak at the Bhanala post office while his mother is a homemaker. His parents are elated after hearing this success of their son. Huge number of people have been flocking at Rajat's house to congratulate him.

It is to be noted that a candidate has topped from Himachal Pradesh after a considerable gap of time. Before Kumar, Divik Kandpal from Nahan had topped the country in the CDS exam a few years ago. By topping this time, Kumar has repeated history and brought glory to Himachal. When asked which of the three wings of the army he would be joining, Kumar said that he has not decided yet.

What is CDS exam? The Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS) is a national level exam, which is conducted by the UPSC to select candidates for admission to Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), and Air Force Academy (AFA).