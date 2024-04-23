AP CM Jagan Declares Assets Worth Rs 529 Cr; TDP's Nara Lokesh's Assets Valued at Rs 542 Crore

Pulivendula (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy reported an income of Rs 57.75 crore for the fiscal year 2022–2023 while his assets increased by 41 per cent over the past five years to Rs 529.50 crore. During the 2019 Assembly elections, Jagan disclosed assets valued at Rs 375.20 crore.

On the other hand, the assets of TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu's son, Nara Lokesh are estimated to be worth approximately Rs 542.7 crore. He is running against M Lavanya, a candidate for the YSR Congress, in the Andhra Pradesh assembly polls from the Mangalagiri constituency.

In the assembly elections of 2019, Lokesh disclosed Rs 373.63 crore in family assets. He owns more than one crore shares in the family-run business Heritage Foods Ltd., which is worth Rs 339.11 crore. Brahmani, Lokesh's spouse, is Heritage Foods' executive director.

On behalf of the AP CM, local representatives of the YSR Congress Party in Pulivendula submitted the nomination to the authorities on Monday.

Pulivendula municipal vice chairman YS Manohar Reddy filed a set of nomination papers on behalf of the Chief Minister and YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as a candidate from Pulivendula assembly segment on Monday. The nomination was submitted at the Kadapa district's Puilivendula tahsildar office.

YS Manohar Reddy presented a package of nomination papers escorted by Mayor Varaprasada Reddy of Pulivendula and other dignitaries. After organizing a sizable rally on that day, he stated that the CM will submit another round of nominations on April 25.



In the affidavit submitted to the Election Commission of India, Bharati Reddy, Jagan's wife, stated that she possessed immovable and mobile assets valued at Rs 176.30 crore. The leader of the YSR Congress is running from the Pulivendula Assembly seat.



Additionally, Bharathi possessed 6.4 kilogram of gold and diamonds with a market worth of Rs 5.30 crore. The majority of Jagan and his wife's assets hail from shares invested in Bharathi Cements, Saraswati Cements, and Sandur Power comprise their assets.

Concerning, Lokesh, reports stated that the most recent affidavit valued Lokesh's immovable assets at Rs 92.31 crore and his movable assets at Rs 314.68 crore. His wife, Brahmani possessed immovable assets valued at Rs 35.59 crore and movable assets valued at Rs 45.06 crore.



The TDP leader and father of Lokesh, N Chandrababu Naidu, recently revealed his wealth. Over the past five years, the family's fortune has hiked by 41 per cent, striking a current total of Rs 810.42 crore.

The majority of the assets belong to Naidu's wife, Bhuvaneswari, who holds 2.26 crore shares of Heritage Foods Ltd., valued at Rs 337.85, for a total estimated worth of almost Rs 764 crore. The family's immovable and moveable assets were valued at Rs 574.3 crore in 2019.

He has investments and shares in several US-based firms as well. Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13 and the counting of votes will be held on June 4.