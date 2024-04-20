Lok Sabha Election 2024: At Rs 20.93 crore, Mian Altaf is J&K's Wealthiest Candidate; Mehbooba Far Behind

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): As the political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir gears up for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Mian Altaf Ahmad, a seasoned politician and social worker representing the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), has emerged as the wealthiest candidate from Jammu and Kashmir so far, according to income and asset declarations made public as part of the nomination process.

He is among the 25 candidates who have submitted nomination papers from Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency, which will go to polls on May 7. With a track record spanning decades, Mian Altaf Ahmad, 66, has not only secured a prominent position within the political sphere but has also amassed considerable wealth over the years. His declared income tax details for the past five fiscal years reveal a consistent upward trajectory, with his assets showcasing a blend of agricultural and non-agricultural holdings, alongside significant bank deposits and motor vehicles.

NC's Candidate from Anantnag-Rajouri Constituency, Mian Altaf's declared assets include agricultural land at Wangath in Ganderbal, non-agricultural land at Sanjwan in Jammu, and residential properties in both locations, reflecting a total valuation of substantial magnitude. Their total declared value is Rs 20.93 crore. Moreover, his family's political lineage further bolsters his standing within the community, with a legacy extending back to his grandfather's tenure as an MLA.

He has presented a comprehensive breakdown of his income tax records over the past five fiscal years. His declared income, ranging from Rs 9.18 lakh in 2018-2019 to Rs 21.91 lakh in 2022-2023, underscores a consistent financial standing.

In terms of liquid assets, Mian Altaf Ahmad maintains Rs 1.50 lakh in cash. However, the bulk of his wealth lies in bank deposits, totalling an impressive Rs 3.18 crore. Additionally, he holds two fixed deposit accounts, collectively valued at Rs 11.25 lakh.

When it comes to mobility, Mian Altaf Ahmad owns two motor vehicles: a Maruti Jimny, estimated at Rs 13 lakh, and a Mahindra Scorpio-N, valued at Rs 25 lakh.

However, it's his immovable assets that truly highlight his financial stature. His holdings include 12.5 acres of agricultural land in Wangath (Baba Nagri) in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, with an approximate value of Rs 10 crore. He also owns non-agricultural land measuring 10800 sq.ft in Sanjwan (Jammu), valued at around Rs 1.24 crore. Moreover, Mian Altaf Ahmad owns two residential properties—one in Wangath (Ganderbal) and another in Vidhata Nagar (Jammu), collectively valued at Rs 6 crore.

Despite his substantial wealth, Mian Altaf Ahmad has no liabilities, further bolstering his financial stability. Beyond his financial disclosures, Mian Altaf Ahmad's political journey is marked by notable achievements. Hailing from a family deeply entrenched in politics, his lineage traces back to his grandfather's tenure as an MLA. Over the years, Mian Altaf Ahmad, a law graduate from Kashmir University, has been elected five times in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, a testament to his popularity among the Gujjar, Bakarwal, and Pahari communities.

He has served as Minister of Forestry, Ecology, and Environment in Jammu and Kashmir, holding cabinet positions under both Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah.

In contrast, another prominent contender in the elections, Mehbooba Mufti, president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), offers a starkly different profile with a total declared asset value amounting to Rs 44.65 lakh. Despite her extensive political experience, including serving as the first female Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba's declared assets, while notable, pale in comparison to Mian Altaf's.

According to documents submitted as part of the nomination process, Mehbooba, who, like Mian Altaf, is a law graduate from Kashmir University, has provided a comprehensive breakdown of her income tax filings over the past five fiscal years. The figures reveal a notable growth in her tax filings. Her income for the respective fiscal years stood at: Rs 8.63 lakh for 2018-2019, Rs 84,750 for 2019-20, Rs 19.98 lakh for 2020-21, Rs 12.44 lakh for 2021-22, and Rs 9.85 for 2022-23.

In terms of liquid assets, Mehbooba maintains Rs 45,000 in cash and holds significant deposits in various bank accounts, totaling Rs 23.74 lakh. Here insurance policies are valued at Rs 11.94 lakh. Regarding vehicular assets, Mehbooba owns an ISUZU bus estimated to be worth Rs 5 lakh.

In addition to her liquid and movable assets, Mehbooba, who is also contesting from Anantnag-Rajouri constituency, possesses immovable assets, including a residential house located in Bijbehara, Anantnag, with an estimated value of Rs 35 lakh. Despite her substantial assets, Mehbooba declares no liabilities and lists her source of income as pension/salary.

Beyond her financial disclosures, Mehbooba Mufti's political trajectory is noteworthy. She served as a member of parliament, representing Anantnag twice in the Lok Sabha, before assuming the role of Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir in 2016. Notably, she was the first woman to hold this office in the region. Her tenure as Chief Minister was marked by the formation of a coalition government with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which she resigned from in June 2018 following the withdrawal of the BJP from the coalition.

Mehbooba's family background also adds depth to her political persona; she is the daughter of Mufti Mohammad Sayed and the mother of two daughters, Iltija and Irtiqa.

Furthermore, Mehbooba's detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in August 2019 and subsequent release in October 2020, after the intervention of the Supreme Court of India, underscores the political complexities she has navigated in recent years.

The electoral battleground for the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat is set, with 25 candidates having submitted their nomination papers. Among the key contenders are Mehbooba Mufti from the PDP, Mian Altaf from the National Conference, Zaffar Iqbal Manhas from the Apni Party, and Mohammad Saleem Parray from the Democratic Progressive Azad Party.

With scrutiny underway today and nominations open for withdrawal until April 22, the electoral dynamics in Jammu and Kashmir promise to be captivating, with candidates vying for the support of the electorate in one of the region's most closely watched constituencies.

Mian Altaf Ahmad

Age 66 Occupation: Politician and Social Worker Party Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) Qualification BA LLB Income Tax details shown i) 2018-2019 = Rs 9,18,140

ii) 2019-2020 = Rs 07,54,267

iii)2020-2021 = Rs 10,70,460

iv) 2021-2022 = Rs 12,00,210

v) 2022-2023 = Rs 21,91,000 Criminal Cases Nil Cash in hand Rs 1,50,000 Bank deposits Rs 3,18,55,000 Fixed Deposit Rs 11,25,000 Motor Vehicles Maruti Jimny worth Rs 13,00,000, Mahindra Scorpio - N worth Rs 25,00,000 Immovable assets i) Agricultural land at Wangath (Ganderbal) worth Rs 10,00,00,000 (approx.)

ii) Non-agricultural Land at Sanjwan (Jammu) worth Rs 1,24,00,000 (approx.)

iii) Residential House at Wangath (Ganderbal) and another Residential House at Vidhata Nagar (Jammu). Total value of both the property is Rs 6,00,00,000 Liability Nil Source of Income Agricultural income and monthly pension

Mehbooba Mufti Age 64 Occupation Politician Party Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Qualification BA LLB Income Tax details shown i) 2018-2019 = Rs 8,63,928

ii) 2019-2020 = Rs 84,750

iii)2020-2021 = Rs 19,98,520

iv) 2021-2022 = Rs 12,44,620

v) 2022-2023 = Rs 9,85,250 Criminal Cases Nil Cash in hand Rs 45,000 Bank deposits Rs 23,74,904 Insurance policies Rs 11,94,963 Motor Vehicles ISUZU bus worth Rs 5,00,000 (approx) Immovable assets Residential house at Bijbehara Anantnag worth Rs 35 lakh Liability Nil Source of Income Pension/salary

