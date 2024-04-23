Chevella LS BJP Contestant Vishweshwar Reddy Declares Family Assets Worth 4568 Cr

Hyderabad: BJP candidate from Chevella Lok Sabha constituency K Vishweshwar Reddy has emerged as one of the wealthiest contestants in Telangana after he declared his family assets worth Rs 4568 crore, according to an affidavit he filed with the election authorities. Reddy filed his nomination on Monday for the Lok Sabha constituency and declared his movable and immovable assets along with liabilities.

Reddy holds 17.77 lakh shares of Apollo Hospital Enterprises Ltd worth Rs 973.22 crore at Rs 6170 apiece while his wife Sangita Reddy has 24.32 lakh shares worth Rs 1500.85 crore. Sangita Reddy is the Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals Group founded by her father Dr C Prathap Reddy.

According to the affidavit, Reddy has assets worth Rs 1250 crore while the wife has assets to the tune of 3209.41 crores and the rest with their son. Vishweshwar Reddy began his political career with BRS (then TRS0 and became MP from Chevella. He quit the party joined Congress and unsuccessfully contested the 2019 general elections. Later, he joined the BJP. He completed his Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Madras and pursued MS in the US.